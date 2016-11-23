Howard Dudley gives thanks

Matt Minick, who has led the Cary High School Marching Band since 2000, discusses what it's taken to get his students to New York this week. They'll be performing Thursday in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
VIDEO: For the past 33 years, Henry Kidd has greeted students in his N.C. State bowling classes the same way: “Good morning! It’s a beautiful day!” His enthusiasm, and his deep southern drawl, fill The Alley, a 24-lane bowling center that has been a fixture on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C. for five decades. The Alley will close it doors November 26 to make way for a new Target store.
Morganton, N.C.-based photographer Cathy Anderson captured dramatic time lapse video of the Party Rock fire near Chimney Rock, N.C. earlier this week. Wildfires continue to rage in many areas of the N.C. mountains.