Howard Dudley gives thanks

VIDEO: For the past 33 years, Henry Kidd has greeted students in his N.C. State bowling classes the same way: “Good morning! It’s a beautiful day!” His enthusiasm, and his deep southern drawl, fill The Alley, a 24-lane bowling center that has been a fixture on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh, N.C. for five decades. The Alley will close it doors November 26 to make way for a new Target store.