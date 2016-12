Injured veteran can’t work without his service dog, so Lowe’s hired them both

Injured veteran Clay Luthy and his 10-year-old golden retriever Charlotte have both been hired at Lowe's in Abilene, Texas. Luthy has had five surgeries on his knees and can't bend his left leg. But with Charlotte's help, he can work with her at his side -- and the pair have become customer favorites at their store.