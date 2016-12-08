Watoto Children’s Choir performs “Be Exalted”

Nine-year-old Anthony Mayse visited the Santa on Saturday and asked for an iPod Touch and a drone for Christmas, but says he left crying because the Santa shamed his body, according to WLOS television news.
Injured veteran Clay Luthy and his 10-year-old golden retriever Charlotte have both been hired at Lowe's in Abilene, Texas. Luthy has had five surgeries on his knees and can't bend his left leg. But with Charlotte's help, he can work with her at his side -- and the pair have become customer favorites at their store.
Video: Carolina Ballet artistic director Robert Weiss describes the beauty of the classic Nutcracker Ballet. He first saw the Nutcracker at age five, and it was the inspiration that guided him into a career as a dancer and director.
More than a thousand people turned out on Moore Square during a rally denouncing hateful rhetoric and violence aimed at immigrants, Muslims, black people, LGBTQ people and women after the KKK's Loyal White Knights of Pelham posted plans on the group’s website for a parade celebrating the election of Donald Trump.
McAdenville, N.C. is also known as Christmas Town USA. It's living up to its reputation for the 61st year in a row with houses and businesses dripping in lights and more than 300 trees decked out for the holiday season. Watch the lighting ceremony and take a tour through the magical town.
North Carolina Central University alumna Linda Pearce Thomas speaks during a Celebration of Life Tribute for NCCU Chancellor Dr. Debra Saunders-White at McDougald-McLendon Arena at NCCU in Durham, N.C., Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.