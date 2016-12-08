Watoto Children’s Choir performs “Be Exalted”

Members of the choir are ambassadors for the Watoto Child Care Ministries that provides a home and education for children orphaned by disease or war in Africa.
Watoto Children’s Choir

Anti-Klan rally on Moore Square

More than a thousand people turned out on Moore Square during a rally denouncing hateful rhetoric and violence aimed at immigrants, Muslims, black people, LGBTQ people and women after the KKK's Loyal White Knights of Pelham posted plans on the group’s website for a parade celebrating the election of Donald Trump.

