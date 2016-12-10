Former Sen. Kay Hagan hospitalized

Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan has been hospitalized for about two days since she became ill and was taken to a Washington, D.C., hospital.
Hagan, 63, was taken to the hospital Thursday and is apparently being treated in an intensive care unit. Her hospitalization was first reported in the Lakeland Florida Ledger, which spoke with Hagan’s brother, Joe Ruthven, a Lakeland resident.
Hagan’s family released a statement Saturday thanking people for their prayers and well-wishes.
“Kay is receiving the best possible medical care and we are very thankful for her doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly to help her get well,” the statement said.
The family has asked for privacy and declined to release specifics of Hagan’s condition.
The Democratic former senator, who lost a 2014 re-election bid to U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in what was then the nation’s most expensive Senate race, works in Washington for Capitol Hill’s largest lobbying and law firm, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.
Tillis expressed support and prayers for his former rival via his Twitter account Saturday morning.
“Wishing her a speedy recovery back to good health,” he tweeted.
Firm spokesman Benjamin Harris confirmed that Hagan is a consultant with the company and splits her time between Washington and North Carolina.
