NJ woman and granddaughter are missing on their way to North Carolina

A 5-year-old girl and her grandmother are the subject of a missing-persons alert from police in their home town in New Jersey because they never arrived at a relative's home in southern North Carolina.
Barbara Briley, 71, and La’Myra Briley left their home in May’s Landing, N.J., on Christmas and were last seem at an Exxon station in Ruther Glen, Va., according to the notice posted by police in Hamilton Township, N.J. Ruther Glen is an unincorporated community east of Interstate 95 between Fredericksburg and Richmond.
Police said they were told that the two appeared to be in good health when seen at the station, but they have not been heard from since then.
Barbara Briley was driving a 2014 silver Toyota RAV-4 that carries N.J. license plate C80-ELS, police said.
Hamilton police said they were working with New Jersey and Virginia State Police and had been in contact with Morven police.
The sheriff’s office in Anson County, where Morven is, said Tuesday morning that the Brileys had not arrived in Morven by Tuesday morning.
The Hamilton department asked anyone who might know anything about the girl, the grandmother or their car to contact Detective Robison at 609-625-2700, ext. 578.
