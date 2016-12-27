NC disaster centers will close for New Year’s weekend

Disaster recovery centers that have been helping victims of Hurricane Matthew will close for the New Year’s weekend.
The Emergency Management Disaster Recovery Centers in North Carolina will close Saturday through Monday. The centers will reopen and operate under normal hours on Tuesday, according to a news release from FEMA.
Normal hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
At the recovery centers, residents affected by the hurricane in October can get help applying for federal assistance, learn about the types of help available and get updates on applications.
To locate the centers, call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362, use the ReadyNC or FEMA mobile apps or go online to FEMA.gov/DRC or readync.org.
The registration deadline for assistance with Hurricane Matthew-related damage is Jan. 9.
