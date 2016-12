Missing great-grandmother seen on store video Christmas Eve

The Caroline County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video showing missing great-grandmother Barbara Briley stopping and asking for help with her GPS at an Exxon station in Ruther Glen, north of Richmond, VA on Christmas Eve. Briley and her great-granddaughter, La'Myra Briley were on their way to visit relatives in N.C. for Christmas and haven't been seen since.