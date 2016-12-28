Police, family continue to search for missing great-grandmother and child

Law enforcement and the family of a woman and her 5-year-old great-granddaughter who have been missing since Christmas Eve continue to search for clues on their whereabouts.
Barbara Briley, 71, and her great-granddaughter, La’Myra Briley, were last seen around 5:30 p.m. at an Exxon station in Ruther Glen, Virginia, an unincorporated community near Interstate 95.
The Brileys had left their home in Mays Landing, New Jersey, and were on their way to visit family for the holiday in Morven, a small North Carolina town in Anson County about 110 miles southwest of Raleigh.
Jennifer Lindsey, Barbara Briley’s niece who lives in Morven, said her aunt was on the phone with family members as late as 8 p.m. Saturday. But no one could reach her by 10 p.m., she said.
The family put up fliers along the route Briley would have traveled, and they searched the area.
On Tuseday, Briley’s cellphone pinged a cell tower in Dinwiddie County near Petersburg, Virginia, between 1:30 and 2 a.m., said Caroline County Lt. Travis Nutter.
The phone was “quickly turned back off, and there’s been no other traces on the phone since then,” he said.
“The cell companies are not able to get a geographical location of the phone,” Nutter said. “All they can say is that phone was somewhere in the radius of that cell tower when it turned on.”
Since learning of the Brileys’ disappearance, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has obtained surveillance footage from the gas station, talked to a witness and conducted a search of the area.
“We went from business to business alongside the interstate,” Nutter said. “That was on Christmas Day.”
The surveillance video, which the department released Wednesday, showed Barbara Briley stopping and asking for help with her GPS.
“We feel pretty comfortable in saying there’s no reason to believe that any foul play occurred at that Exxon station,” Nutter said. “But obviously, none of us can say what happened once she got out of that camera view. No one has seen her since.”
Nutter said the witness at the gas station, who said he spoke with Barbara Briley, said she asked for directions to get back onto the interstate.
“The witness told us that he saw the child in the backseat of the car,” Nutter said. “He didn’t see anyone else in the car, and nothing seemed out of place.”
Briley’s bank account has not been used since she went missing, Nutter said.
The Township of Hamilton Police Department in New Jersey is leading the investigation, but multiple other law enforcement agencies from New Jersey to North Carolina, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are involved.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers checking on stranded motorists have not found anything related to the Brileys, said spokesman Sgt. Michael Baker.
Briley was driving a 2014 silver Toyota RAV-4 with a New Jersey license plate numbered C80-ELS.
Kathryn Trogdon
