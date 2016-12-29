News and Observer Photos of the Year

The best photos of 2016 by the photojournalism staff of the News & Observer.
Supporters at a Donald Trump rally in Raleigh at Dorton Arena on Nov. 7 offer a counterpoint to the campaign narrative that many women were rejecting the Republican candidate in favor of Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Ryan Christian and Delores Miller canoe down West 5th Street after checking on Miller's elderly mother's home in downtown Lumberton on Oct. 11, 2016, after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees, power outages and massive flooding along the Lumber River.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Protesters of House Bill 2 head to the legislative building for a ‘sit-in’ against the hotly debated law in April. Supporters called HB2 ‘common sense’ legislation to make people use only public restrooms that comply with their birth certificates. Opponents decried that the law limited local municipalities from enacting protections for the LGBT community.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
Jeff Mueller of Wilmington cries as he salutes Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s jet as it lands during a campaign stop in Kinston in October.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
The Carolina Hurricanes’ Noah Hanifin and Kris Versteeg squeeze the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Ryan Callahan as they skate past the bench during a February game at PNC Arena in Raleigh. The Lightning would go on to win.
Chris Seward
cseward@newsobserver.com
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) is fouled by Notre Dame's V.J. Beachem during Notre Dame’s 84-79 overtime victory in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Washington in March. Notre Dame would lose the next day to UNC, which went on to win the tournament.
Chuck Liddy
cliddy@newsobserver.com
North Carolina General Assembly Sergeant at Arms Garland Shepherd, right, stops a person from speaking following the close of the public hearing portion of the the Judiciary IV Committee meeting at the Legislative Office Building on March 23, 2016. They were escorted from the meeting.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Marcus Paige makes an off balance three-pointer to tie the game with 4.7 seconds left in finals of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at NRG Stadium in Houston on April 4, 2016. Villanova would go on to beat UNC, 77-74, on a last-second shot.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Sam Jones in the smokehouse he built next to his restaurant, Sam Jones BBQ, which opened early in the year in Winterville. He is part of a family that has been cooking Eastern North Carolina-style barbecue for six generations. His grandfather, Pete, opened the iconic Skylight Inn BBQ restaurant nearby in Ayden.
Corey Lowenstein
clowenst@newsobserver.com
Republican candidate for President Donald Trump campaigns at Dorton Arena in Raleigh on Nov. 7. The following day, he surprised many by winning the presidency.
Jill Knight
jhknight@newsobserver.com
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, center, is introduced by Jon Bon Jovi, former president Bill Clinton and singer Lady Gaga in a midnight rally at Reynolds Coliseum just before Election Day.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Brandon Cobb, left, and Mike Williams assess damage and salvage belongings at Cobb's home in October in Princeville. That afternoon was the first opportunity in more than two weeks that Princeville residents were allowed to return to their homes since flooding associated with Hurricane Matthew forced residents to evacuate.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Jazziyah Farr, 5, has her hair done by Raquel Dixon during a back-to-school program at Paul’s Barbershop in Raleigh.
Jill Knight
jhknight@newsobserver.com
Pre-K grad Zoe Betancourt woke up, her parents Joe and Jasmin Betancourt say, 'feeling like a princess' so after her Pre-K graduation at Aversboro Elementary School in Garner in June, she had the Grad Princess sash, flowers, balloons and handmade mortarboard to show for it duirng picture taking time.
Harry Lynch
hlynch@newsobserver.com
William Henry Curry, resident conductor of the N.C. Symphony, rehearses with symphony in February at Meymandi Concert Hall in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh. Curry is retiring after 20 years as resident conductor.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Pedestrians stroll past pink bicycles at the Contemporary Art Museum in downtown Raleigh in May. The bikes were among 20 dropped off by the Awesome Raleigh Foundation to help mark the approval of a citywide bike share program by the City Council. David Meeker with Awesome Raleigh said, ‘I’m really excited about bike share. Biking needs to become part of Raleigh’s transit plan.’
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
M83 performs in concert at Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater in June.
Scott Sharpe
ssharpe@newsobserver.com
After an afternoon thunderstorm in August, a double rainbow appears over the Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral that is under construction in West Raleigh.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Jerod Fernandez, B.J. Hill and Jarius Morehead tackle Notre Dame's Josh Adams during their game played during Hurricane Matthew in October at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.
Ethan Hyman
ehyman@newsobserver.com
Delores Miller boards a canoe after checking on her elderly mother's home in downtown Lumberton after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees, power outages and massive flooding along the Lumber River in October.
Travis Long
tlong@newsobserver.com
Construction continues on 113 acres at North Hills, including interior work in the Bank of America Building, one of six still under construction, in January.
Corey Lowenstein
clowenst@newsobserver.com