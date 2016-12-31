Tar Heel of the Year: John Kane’s vision continues to transform Raleigh

A Raleigh sanitation worker using a specialized trash truck empties the garbage cans behind the house of U.S. Rep. George Holding. Raleigh requires homeowners to pull their trash cans to the curb, although some receive special service. Holding received an exemption due to his "steep driveway."
Melissa Piercy, a family friend of Lori Cove, thanks those gathered to offer prayers for Cove on behalf of Cove's family, who were unable to attend Wednesday's vigil. Cove was critically injured in October when she was hit by a car while cycling.
City of Raleigh workers carefully use a knuckle boom Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 to hoist the Raleigh acorn onto a trailer to be transported from the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts to artist David Benson’s studio where it will be polished before being dropped during the First Night Raleigh celebration on New Year’s Eve.
Carnage Middle School Principal Pamela Perry Johnson and school staff members dressed as holiday characters as they welcomed students arriving in the carpool lane Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 in Raleigh, N.C.