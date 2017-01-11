Local

January 11, 2017 7:10 AM

It’s a school night: Twitter reacts to Sasha Obama’s absence during President’s farewell speech

Aolani Donegan

Last night, in a historic speech, President Barack Obama said goodbye to the American people.

His emotional speech included pleas for increased civic involvement, a recap of his administration’s accomplishments and gratitude.

As President Obama wiped a tear from his eye as he addressed First lady Michelle Obama and daughter Malia, their youngest daughter Sasha, was noticeably absent. The internet was buzzing. Was she sick? Was she grounded? Did she have a school report? #WhereIsSasha began to trend on Twitter and we grabbed some of the best tweets:

Local

