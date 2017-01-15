The big top comes down: Ringling Bros. circus is closing, Raleigh a last stop

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners) Pause

2:17 Heels' Berry talks about win over FSU

1:22 UNC's Theo Pinson on his big dunk

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

2:46 Gottfried: "We have to value the ball a little bit better"

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.