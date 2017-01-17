Man rescued from portable toilet for third time

A man was rescued from a portable toilet tank Monday, and it’s not the first time Alamance County first responders have come to his aid.
On three different occasions, emergency crews have had to rescue the man from a port-a-potty, Burlington police said. Monday’s call was to Rauhut and Hatch streets, where a group of bystanders gathered around the portable toilet as firefighters used a saw to cut a part of the toilet to free the man, according to The Burlington Times-News. He was covered in blue liquid.
Someone at an ATM in a nearby shopping center heard the man inside the portable toilet calling for help, the Times-News reported. On Tuesday, police said they had received two prior calls involving the same man being stuck in portable toilets, and they suspected he “needed mental health attention.”
The department was working to help get the man treatment, the Times-News reported.
Comments