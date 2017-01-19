Charges upgraded against woman accused of killing 7-year-old in drunken driving crash

Officials have filed more charges against a woman accused of killing a 7-year-old boy in a traffic accident on Monday in Franklin County.
Drunken driving charges had already been filed against Alix Feild, 29, of Youngsville in the death of Ronnie Tanner Vick, said Ninth District Attorney Michael D. Waters. After an investigation, prosecutors tacked on charges of felony death by motor vehicle, and felony hit and run involving serious injury or death.
Feild had been released on about $5,000 bond, but she was arrested again on the new charges, Waters said.
The 7-year-old boy, also of Youngsville, was struck and killed Monday night as he walked along Darius Pearce Road in Franklin County, the State Highway Patrol said. He was walking west when he was hit by a 1997 Buick apparently driven by Feild.
The Buick kept moving after hitting the boy, and troopers said they found it and Feild “a short distance down the roadway.”
An online GoFundMe page was set up on behalf of Ronnie’s parents to raise money for his funeral expenses. By Thursday morning more than 90 people had donated to the fund, raising more than $6,400.
Waters, the district attorney, oversees the state’s Ninth Prosecutorial District, which includes Granville, Vance, Warren and Franklin counties.
According to Ronnie Tanner Vick’s obituary, he enjoyed the lake, goofy movies, cars and his tablet. He loved potato chips, popcorn chicken and cheeseburgers.
A visitation service will be held Thursday night between 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and a funeral service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at the Strickland Funeral Home, 211 W. Third St. in Wendell.
