January 26, 2017 3:03 PM

CMPD fatally shoots one person in east Charlotte; no officers hurt

By Joe Marusak and Adam Bell

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police fatally shot one person Thursday in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte shortly before, police said.

“Our thoughts are with all involved,” police Tweeted.

CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said the incident began at about 1:15 p.m. when a car with two occuopants side-swiped an undercover officer’s car people then stopped in the road, driver got out with a hnadgun and the officer shot and killed him

Police said they recovered a gun at the scene.

Albemarle Road is shut down between Farm Pond Lane and Sharon Amity Road, CMPD tweeted, urging drivers to use an alternative route. The exit from Independence Boulevard to Albemarle Road also is closed, police say.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Chief Kerr Putney was on his way to the scene from a city council budget retreat in Raleigh.

Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles, who was also in Raleigh said: “My goal is to be open, respectful and communicate as much information as we can quickly and hope that people listen to the facts and judge us on that.

The fatal police shooting is the first in the city since the death of Keith Lamont Scott on Sept. 20 in northeast Charlotte. That shooting touched off several days of occasionally violent protests while attracting international media attention to the city.

In November, District Attorney Andy Murray exonerated Officer Brentley Vinson in the Scott shooting, and the prosecutor denounced pervasive rumors about the case that had spread on social media.

Meanwhile, Scott’s family retained the same attorney who won a record $2.25 million settlement in 2015 from the city in a wrongful-death lawsuit from another police shooting.

Observer researcher Maria David contributed

Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak

