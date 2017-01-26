3 more people have died of flu in NC

Three more people died of complications from the flu in North Carolina last week, even as the prevalence of flu-like illnesses continued to decrease, according to the weekly report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Sixteen people have now died of flu in the state since the season began last fall. Twelve of them were age 65 or older, an indication that the most common influenza virus this season – Influenza A H3N2 – tends to affect older people more severely, according to Dr. Zack Moore, the state’s acting epidemiologist.
The state’s weekly survey of clinics, hospitals and health departments shows that the percentage of patient visits related to flu-like illnesses peaked during the last week of December and have declined since.
But that doesn’t mean the flu season is over, state officials note. Last year, the number of flu-like illnesses peaked in December, then peaked again more strongly in late February.
