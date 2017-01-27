Janet the missing Durham dog has been found

Janet – the Yorkie-Chihuahua mix who disappeared from the Animal Protection Society of Durham on Saturday – has been found safe and sound.
The 8- to 10-week-old, 3.4-pound puppy was taken from the rescue shelter sometime Saturday afternoon, according to the organization. An investigation into exactly how the dog was taken is being conducted by Durham County Sheriff’s Department, said Darlene Fiscus, development director of the Animal Protection Society.
Fiscus said Janet was returned to the shelter, but she could share no further details.
On Friday, Janet went home with her adopter, Keith Pendergrass, a Timberlake resident.
“I am just thrilled to pieces that I’ve been able to get her,” he said. “She has been exploring ever since she got in the house.”
Pendergrass, who retired last year after 28 years at Rex Hospital and lives by himself, had first gone by Saturday to adopt a dog. When he laid eyes on Janet, he knew he had to take her home.
So he spent a few days getting his home ready and paying a pet deposit with his landlord. When he went back to the shelter to pick her up this week, the staff informed him that Janet had been taken.
“I was very distraught,” he said.
After sharing stories with the media about how the dog had gone missing – and waiting a few painful days – Pendergrass said he was overjoyed to hear from the shelter Friday morning that Janet had been found.
“I could not get my pants on quick enough and head that way,” he said. “It seemed like everyone was driving 10 miles an hour slower when I was trying to get to the shelter.”
A group of concerned citizens had offered a $500 reward as incentive for information that would lead to the dog’s safe return.
Pendergrass said Janet is doing well after her eventful week and is hanging out in her crate, chewing on a bone. He said he has owned dogs in the past, but hadn’t had one in awhile and was ready to adopt again.
“They add so much to your life,” he said.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
