Janet the missing Durham dog has been found

2:13 Penn's Vincent Price is announced as Duke University's tenth president Pause

5:09 Roy Williams: 'I think my team is very unselfish'

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

4:18 NC State's Abu on Duke: 'That game's over'

2:03 Duke's Jeff Capel cites play of State's Dennis Smith, Jr. as the Wolfpack upsets the Blue Devils 84-82.

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

2:32 Meeting singer Rod Stewart at The Velvet Cloak Inn

0:56 Hurricanes need a break