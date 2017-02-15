Someone stole a half-ton chicken statue, and no one can find it

A half-ton concrete chicken was stolen from a poultry farm in rural Alexander County last weekend, and no one has been able to track it down yet.
The statue was snatched from the end of a driveway west of Taylorsville on Saturday night, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said. Taylorsville is about a 30 minute drive north of Hickory, N.C.
The white statue of a rooster weighs more than 1,000 pounds and stands about 3 feet tall, a Sheriff’s office statement said.
Chief Deputy Tod Jones told the Hickory Daily Record that the statue is valued at about $1,100.
Jones also said that the statue’s base was found several miles away from where the statue was taken.
People who have heard anything about the chicken’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Alexander County Crime Stoppers at 828-632-8555. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the larceny, sheriff’s office officials said.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
