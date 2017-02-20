Local

The best of Your Best Shot for 2016

In this noisy, frenetic, distracting world, few things can make people stop and take notice like a good photograph. Without a soundtrack or spoken commentary, a photo captures a moment and invites us to spend some time with it.

For several years, The News & Observer has invited readers to send in their best photos so we can share them with people through “Your Best Shot.” Now, for the second time, we present the best of those shots from the year just past.

We receive far more Your Best Shot candidates than we can publish, and choosing the best of them from an entire year of published photos is even harder. It’s an admittedly subjective process, and many good photos get left out.

We’ve tried to pick a good cross-section. Birds, pets and pictures from the beach are among the most common subjects we get, along with travel both near and far. So pour another cup of coffee or tea and spend a while with these photos. And be sure to look for the best (and only) photo we’ve ever received that was taken by a cat. Really.

Richard Stradling

To share your photo with N&O readers, submit it to yourtriangle@newsobserver.com or mail it to Your Best Shot at The News & Observer, 215 S. McDowell St., Raleigh, NC 27601. Send a high-resolution image with details about the photo, including when it was taken, and how to reach you. Submitting a photo grants The N&O permission to use it in print an unlimited number of times. For more information, call Richard Stradling at 919-829-4739.

