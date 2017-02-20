The best of Your Best Shot for 2016

Daddy’s home: Jayne Stephens of Durham sent this photo of her son, Navy Lt. Adam Stephens, being reunited with his daughter Emily Claire at a base in Tokyo in July. The photo was taken by Adam’s wife, Lauren.
Daddy’s home: Jayne Stephens of Durham sent this photo of her son, Navy Lt. Adam Stephens, being reunited with his daughter Emily Claire at a base in Tokyo in July. The photo was taken by Adam’s wife, Lauren.
Everything’s under control, kid: Ellen Betts Clemmer of Raleigh took this photo of her 20-month-old grandson Conley with a Wake Forest firefighter as the fire department conducted a controlled burn at a house on South Main Street in April.
Melting on a sunny day: Susan Dixon of Nags Head took this photo near her home in January, between bouts of winter weather.
Empty seats: Howard Wasserman of Raleigh took this photo in 2004 at the Olympic stadium built for the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany. The stadium has been used for soccer, concerts and other events since then.
98-degree day: Elin Zaccaro of Cary took this photo in Millennium Park in downtown Chicago on a hot afternoon in June with an iPhone 5.
Owl in a tree: Steve Shultz of Apex took this photo of an Eastern screech owl looking out from a nesting hole in Palm Beach County, Fla., in April.
The look: Jimmy Brown of Cary took this photo of a night heron at Brookgreen Gardens in South Carolina in April.
Muzzle loader: Keith Kennedy of Raleigh took this photo at Fort Macon State Park in early June. Kennedy says this great crested flycatcher was feeding three chicks in a nest inside the Civil War-era cannon.
Me first, me first! Sharon Kennedy of Raleigh took this photo through her window of a male Eastern bluebird getting ready to feed his two speckled offspring in early April.
White pelicans: Susan Dixon of Nags Head took this photo of white pelicans at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge last winter.
On top of Table Steve Epstein of Raleigh took this photo of his family from the top of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, a few days before Christmas 2015.
Coal for sale: Amy Devereaux of Clayton took this photo in Cairo during a trip to Egypt last winter.
Mountain goat: Tom Eifler of Cary took this photo in Glacier National Park, at elevation 7,100 feet, in late July using a Canon PowerShot SX530 HS.
Mother and daughter: Bobby Singh of Raleigh took this photo in Punjab, India, last spring.
Taking a rest: Bruce Cranfill of Raleigh took this photo of his wife Robin and their dogs Chewey (left) and Smokey at Spy Rock in Virginia last March.
And the band played on: Bill Kretzschmar of Cary took this photo of a trombone player with the Cary Town Band at the Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Freedom Park in Cary. Most of the band was under cover when the rain started but not this trombonist, who kept playing.
Coriander in flower Laura Baker Campbell of Apex took this photo in her herb garden in May.
Consternation: Conrad Conero of Rougemont took this photo during a Durham Chess Club meeting last January using a Nikon D40.
Front-row seat: Rick Cornell of Cary took this photo in Dorton Arena as the Triangle Torch indoor football team played the Lehigh Valley Steel Hawks in March.
Cameras and guitars: David Poulos of Chapel Hill took this photo of Roger McGuinn, founding member of the rock band The Byrds, at an event in Chapel Hill last winter. At the end, McGuinn, seated with guitar, invited audience members to join him in playing a few of the the band’s song.
Rough sailing Jock Gault of Raleigh shot these radio-controlled Laser model sailboats – owned by members of the Triangle Model Yacht Club – racing at Lake Crabtree in April.
Art connoisseur: Sue Washburn of Cary took this photo of her grandson, Christian, then 9, contemplating “Blue Panel” by Ellsworth Kelly at the N.C. Museum of Art in the summer of 2015.
Learning to fly: Scott Harris of Wake Forest took this photo of a hang-gliding instructor from Kitty Hawk Kites running under a student at Jockey’s Ridge State Park in Nags Head.
Tree climbing: Knox McMillan of Raleigh took this photo in Fred Fletcher Park two days after Hurricane Matthew felled this enormous oak tree in October.
Double rainbow: Jay Baas of Chatham County took this photo on U.S. 64 near Jordan Lake one evening in August using his iPhone 6 on pano mode.
Siblings: Alfred Hamilton of Raleigh took this photo of his cats Mr. Ben, left, and Daley, who are brother and sister.
Cat in the lamp: David Cunningham of Raleigh took this photo of his cat Stella in December 2015.
Are you quite finished now? Karen Isaksen of Morrisville took this photo of her dog Gabby a few years ago.
Proud graduate: Vicki Whitlock of Raleigh took this photo of Cooper Fig, her 3-year-old rescued Yorkie, for his graduation from obedience training.
Angel and Stewie: Petra Vasilik of Cary took this photo of her dog Stewie, left, and a friend’s dog, Angel, at Lake Lochmere on Easter Sunday. Vasilik said she just raised her hand and both dogs responded.
Out to sea: Gladys L. Buzzell of Swansboro took this photo of the shrimper Bald Eagle II from Fort Macon last February.
Intracoastal waterway: Linda Chamblee of Raleigh took this photo at Holden Beach in October.
The end of the pier: Robert Platt of Raleigh took this photo of the lighthouse at Frankfort, Michigan, on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, in early July.
A dog and her boy: Judy Long of Apex took this photo of her 5-year-old grandson Owen and his dog Elsa on Father’s Day on a pier near Morehead City.
From the beach: Stephen Crews of Chapel Hill took this photo of the Hatteras water tower from the beach in January 2015 with a Nikon D7100 and 18-105 mm lens.
Bambi?: Pat Allen took this photo outside her North Raleigh townhouse last spring.
Feline selfie: Ann Buddenhagen of Raleigh sent this photo taken by her cat Mac-a-Doodle. Buddenhagen said she wanted to take a picture of Mac-a-Doodle while he slept on her lap. But he woke up first and raised a paw to push the iPod away, accidentally hitting the button that took his own picture. “I have to say, I am jealous, “ she wrote, upon learning the photo would appear in Your Best Shot. “I am an avid but amateur photographer, but I am not a published photographer. But now my cat will be!”
Can we please go now?: Aaron Snitzer of Cary took this photo of his daughter Piper, 3, while they waited for her mother to shop at Lowe’s Home Improvement in July.
Bird seed bandit: David Poulos of Chapel Hill took this photo at his bird feeder last February.
His bark is worse than his bite: Mary Ussery of Garner took this photo on her morning walk on Sycamore Street in August.
