See smoke? Controlled burn planned in Morrisville March 7, 13

If you see smoke in the Morrisville area, don’t be alarmed. The town’s Fire/Rescue Department will hold live burn training on March 7 and March 13.
The department will hold the live burn training at 1303 and 1309 Church Street between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days.
Church Street will be temporarily blocked during the training and barricades and detour signs will be set up for drivers. No access points will be blocked for any residents.
The department will be burning structures recently acquired by the town from a development company.
“This type of training is crucial as it’s an opportunity to give our firefighters the chance to train with a structure fire in a real-life scenario,” said Interim Fire Chief Tom Dooley. “We appreciate the community’s support and cooperation to give our firefighters the opportunity to train this way.”
Residents may see and smell smoke, particularly near Kitt Creek Road and Historic Court and nearby areas for the majority of the two day and possibly into the evening.
Traffic coming from Keystone Park Drive will not be able to access Church Street into Morrisville during training hours. Drivers will need to travel Keystone Park Drive to Hopson Road. Kit Creek Road will be accessible from Church Street as usual.
As a safety measure, the training is not open to the public.
