How Sam’s Club members can help fight hunger in North Carolina

1:39 Feeling sick? Here's how to deal with the flu Pause

4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories

0:42 NC State’s Harrelson Hall is gone but students can now enjoy the new green space

1:02 NC State’s Harrelson Hall gone, replaced by green space

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:18 NC attorney general kicks off annual food drive competition

1:14 Gerrymandering is addressed by crowd on Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh as Legislature meets across the street.

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you