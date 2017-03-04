Raleigh gathering celebrates life of ‘Father of Animal Rights’

0:53 March 4 Trump rally in Raleigh Pause

1:18 NC attorney general kicks off annual food drive competition

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

2:30 Was it a foul? Alex Hunter's free throw sends Leesville Road to title

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history

1:59 UNC's Roy Williams gets emotional when telling his favorite senior day story

1:59 ACC's Swofford excited about ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, NY

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

2:01 File video: Confederate flag will not go back up in SC courtroom