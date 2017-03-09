Thousands of Ft. Bragg paratroopers will deploy to Kuwait soon

Thousands of Fort Bragg paratroopers will soon be heading toward the battlefield to join the fight against the Islamic State group.
More than 2,500 soldiers belonging to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, will be deployed to Kuwait. Their mission will be to assist Iraqi troops that are fighting the Islamic State.
The troop movements were announced Wednesday by Lt. Gen. Joseph Anderson, the U.S. Army’s deputy chief of staff, during a congressional hearing of the Armed Services Committee hearing. Anderson, who is in charge of developing and managing operations for the Army, spoke to the committee about Army readiness.
“The 2nd Brigade Combat Team is well-led,” a statement from the 82nd Airborne Division’s spokesman Joe Buccino said. “They are a well-trained and disciplined unit ready to win in a complex world.”
More than 1,800 soldiers of the roughly 4,400-soldier 2nd Brigade are already deployed to Iraq and Kuwait, television station ABC11 said.
The troops left Fort Bragg late last year to support local partners in several ways, including training and equipping them before battle and providing intelligence, artillery support and advice in combat, ABC11 reported.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments