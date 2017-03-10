N&O and its community newspapers win 39 NC press awards

2:04 The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence Pause

2:14 Cops tell driver it’s against the law to record police. No it’s not

0:46 Pilot killed in Apex plane crash

0:52 Getting close to the animals at Aloha Safari Zoo

1:09 'They're still heroes'

0:43 "Jose's Story" told by National Immigration Forum ad campaign

0:52 Coach K: 'I love Grayson'

0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral

0:39 UNC's Roy Williams calls 'BS' on Trump tweets