March 14, 2017 7:17 AM

Almost half of RDU flights canceled as storm closes Northeast airports

By Ron Gallagher

RALEIGH

More than 125 flights out of and into Raleigh-Durham International Airport were canceled Tuesday as a snowstorm plastered the Northeast and closed airports there.

Philadelphia flights were also casualties of the weather.

The website Flightaware.com showed a total of 126 RDU flights as canceled. That included 61 planes scheduled to head out from RDU and 65 scheduled to land.

The website showed that more that 4,900 flights had been canceled Tuesday at airports in New York, Boston, Washington and Philadelphia.

Flights into and out of Toronto were being affected, too.

The schedule on RDU’s website showed that airlines still hoped to be able to get flights into Washington by afternoon.

