RDU flights returning to normal after disruption caused by Northeast snowstorm

Air travel was working its way back to normal at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday after a major snowstorm disrupted traffic to Northeastern cities a day earlier, but about two dozen flights were listed as canceled.
The airport’s website showed more arriving flights were being affected than departing ones.
The flight-tracking website Flightaware.com listed 25 cancellations at RDU today.
Inbound flights from New York, Newark, N.J., Boston, Washington and Baltimore, Md., were canceled in the morning, RDU showed. Few afternoon flights from those cities had been canceled, however.
Morning departures for New York, Newark, and Baltimore showed as having been canceled, but almost all afternoon trips showed as scheduled.
The problems Wednesday were not surprising because of the thousands of flights to and from the Northeast on Tuesday because of a late-winter storm.
A canceled departure at one airport can have a ripple effect because that airplane is not available to pick up passengers at the airport where it was supposed to have landed. Airlines also have to get crews to where planes were when they were grounded.
Tuesday, RDU saw almost half of its approximately 400 daily flights canceled because of the weather elsewhere, RDU spokesman Andrew Sawyer said.
