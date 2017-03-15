Local

March 15, 2017 10:34 AM

Boy, 3, found dead outside Burke County home after freezing overnight temps

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

MORGANTON

A 3-year-old boy was found dead on the porch of a house near Morganton on Wednesday morning, the house door open and his mother asleep inside, according to reports from Burke County.

WSOC-TV said the sheriff’s office is investigating the death, and deputies think it may have happened after the boy wandered outside overnight at the house on Hopewell Road. Wind-chill temperatures were below zero.

A passerby saw the boy and called authorities, the station said.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

