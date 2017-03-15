Boy, 3, found dead outside Burke County home after freezing overnight temps

A 3-year-old boy was found dead on the porch of a house near Morganton on Wednesday morning, the house door open and his mother asleep inside, according to reports from Burke County.
WSOC-TV said the sheriff’s office is investigating the death, and deputies think it may have happened after the boy wandered outside overnight at the house on Hopewell Road. Wind-chill temperatures were below zero.
A passerby saw the boy and called authorities, the station said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments