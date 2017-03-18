Speed leads to fatal Friday night crash on Creedmoor Road

A 44-year-old man died Friday night after losing control of his car and hitting a tree on Creedmoor Road, according to Raleigh police.
Police say Powell Ronrico Peebles of Raleigh was headed south on Creedmoor Road, driving 78 mph in a 45 mph zone, when he tried to pass a car just after 9 p.m. Peebles lost control of his car, sideswiped the other vehicle and then ran off the road, according to the accident report.
Peebles was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the other car were not injured.
Charles Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
