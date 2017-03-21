This Hurricane Matthew victim can fix his roof thanks a lottery win

A Robeson County man whose home was wrecked by Hurricane Matthew in October said he will use a $100,000 lottery prize to replace his storm-damaged roof.
Ronnie Oxendine, 56, of Maxton, between Laurinburg and Lumberton, bought the $5 Mega Bucks ticket at the Discount Tobacco & Market on East 4th Avenue in Red Springs, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.
“When I scanned my ticket and realized I won, I thought, ‘Is this really happening?’ ” Oxendine said to lottery officials.
Oxendine claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $69,502.
“During the flood, I felt like something good had to be coming,” Oxendine said. “I just felt that we gave so much to other people.”
The hurricane caused heavy damage in Robeson County near where Oxendine lives. More than 1,200 residents were forced to flee quickly from Lumberton, the county seat, after the flooded Lumber River submerged homes, businesses and the town’s water system. Some were rescued by boats. Others were airlifted from rooftops.
“I feel blessed to get this,” Oxendine said. “We’ve experienced the bad. Now we’d like to experience the good.”
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
