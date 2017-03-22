A missing teen may be in Raleigh, sheriff says in a call for help

The Caswell County Sheriff's Office says a 17-year-old girl, who has been missing for almost a week, may be in Raleigh, and the office is asking for help finding her.
Kora Lee Lipscomb went missing March 16 after leaving her grandmother’s Caswell County residence, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Law enforcement officials said they think Lipscomb might have made her way to Raleigh, where she has friends and family.
When she left her grandmother’s, Lipscomb might have gotten into a full-size gray truck with a light bar attached to the top of the cab, the statement said.
Caswell County is a rural area north of Burlington on the Virginia-North Carolina state line. Yanceyville is the county seat.
The missing girl is about 5 feet 8 and weighs 143 pounds, the statement said. She has braces with blue bands on her teeth and might be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information about her and where she may be should contact the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office at 336-694-9311 or Caswell County Crime Stoppers 336-694-5199.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
