3 NC National Guard members receive medals for heroism

The N.C. National Guard has participated in every overseas conflict in the nation’s history, but it celebrated its 354th birthday Friday by honoring three of its members for acts of heroism performed at home.
At a ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, Maj. Gen. Gregory A. Lusk, adjutant general of the N.C. National Guard, pinned the newly minted NCNG Soldier and Airman Medal on three citizen-soldiers whose quick decisions may have saved lives.
One was a soldier who returned fire when armed intruders broke down the door of her Charlotte home while she was inside with her infant son. Spec. Semantha Bunce, a medic in the National Guard, was shot twice in the home invasion in November 2015, but her baby was unhurt.
Spec. Robert Shook of Pine Bluff had just deployed with his combat engineering unit to Wilson County during the flooding that followed Hurricane Matthew when his team was dispatched on a call to try and find a nurse who had failed to return home after the end of her shift. Shook helped locate the nurse, whose vehicle had been swept off the road by rushing water hours before, and when she lost hold of a rescue line, he jumped into the cold water and kept her afloat until a boat could arrive.
Sgt. Charles Roper was on the way to pick up his kids at a ball park in Morganton in February when he noticed a small plane flying erratically, grazing the treetops. When it crashed in the woods and caught fire, he pulled the unconscious pilot out of the wreckage. When a fire truck arrived a few minutes later, he helped extinguish the blaze.
In presenting the awards, Lusk said each of the soldiers’ instincts and training distinguish them from others who are witness to emergency situations. Where others might pull out a phone and take a photo, Lusk said, members of the National Guard do what is necessary to protect others.
“Things happen,” Lusk said, over which people have little control. What they can control is the way they respond, and these soldiers did so in a way that honors three and a half centuries of public service.
