Armed robbers bound Clayton store owner, customer with duct tape

Two robbers bound a Clayton store owner and a customer with duct tape while they rifled through the shop just after 5 p.m. on a busy stretch of U.S. 70 Business.
Clayton police say the owner was alone in the store when two men came in, one armed with a handgun, and demanded money. "They duct-taped the owner's hands and feet," a statement from the Town of Clayton says.
While the pair searched the store for money, a customer walked into La Nueva Frontera at 10499 U.S. 70 Business West, according to police. The robbers also bound that man with duct tape.
The robbers took the customer’s wallet, according to the statement. But police did not say if they stole anything from the store.
The men drove off in a green Nissan Altima up U.S. 70 toward Raleigh, Clayton officials say.
Neither victim had to be treated for their injuries, according to the press release.
Police released surveillance camera photos of the two men they say were responsible for the robbery. Clayton officials ask anyone who recognize the two men to call the police department.
