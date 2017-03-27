Breaking Cat News! Now on The N&O comics pages

“Breaking Cat News” – yes, news from the felines who really run your household – is now a fixture on The News & Observer comics pages.
The strip, by cartoonist Georgia Dunn, launched Monday in newspapers nationwide. You’ll find it near the bottom of The N&O’s first comics page, as well as online at gocomics.com/breaking-cat-news.
The idea behind the comic is that cats Lupin, Elvis, Puck and others are running their own news network, with regular updates about their owners inside the house and the weather and other happenings outside. Dunn based some of the characters on her own cats.
“Breaking Cat News” replaces “Shoe.” That strip had local ties – creator Jeff MacNelly attended UNC-Chapel Hill. But it has been drawn by others since MacNelly died in 2000. You can still find the strip online at shoecomics.com.
Have questions about comics? Here’s an FAQ about The N&O’s comics that we put together last year when we dropped “Get Fuzzy” and added “Big Nate.” We’re always looking for new comics to try, while keeping the favorites you know and love.
