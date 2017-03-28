Durham Bulls pitching tater tot waffles, fried mac and cheese bites this summer

Peanuts and Cracker Jack will take a backseat to more gourmet items this season at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Think tater tot waffles, chili mac and Brussels sprouts.
The minor league baseball team’s food and beverage company, Bull City Hospitality, announced it will feature a combination of eight different foods on game nights during the 2017 season, team spokesman Matt Sutor said in a release Tuesday.
The items include fried Gouda mac and cheese bites served with a bowl of chili; bratwurst meat shaped into burger patties served on a pretzel bun and topped with coleslaw; and a waffle made from tater tots, bacon, cheese and jalapeños, Sutor said.
Other specials include a pork chop sandwich, a pepperoni roll, a blue Munster burger, fish and chips and Brussels sprouts, Sutor said.
Each item will be featured for a few games in a row. To determine which item will be featured at the first seven games, fans are encouraged to vote on on the team’s website, Sutor said. The options are Chili Mac, Tater Tot Waffles or Blue Munster Burgers. Voting ends March 31. (Early voting shows the tater tot waffles with a significant lead.)
The items that aren’t selected will be scheduled later in the season. The most popular food item will be brought back for the season’s final homestand.
“Food is a huge part of the gameday experience, and this season we wanted to take the next step in assuring our fans have a variety of food to choose from each time they come to the DBAP,” Bulls General Manager Mike Birling said in the news release. “Our team has created a number of unique, creative and savory delicacies, and we can’t wait for our fans to enjoy them.”
The Bulls season opens on April 6, and its first home game will be April 10 against the Charlotte Knights. Single-game tickets and full-season, mini plan and group ticket packages for the 2017 season are on-sale now at durhambulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments