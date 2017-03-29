Local

CSX freight slams into unoccupied vehicle broken down on tracks near Dunn

By Ron Gallagher

DUNN

A CSX freight engine hauling 194 cars hit a Jeep that was stopped on the tracks where they cross Arrowhead Road near Dunn early Wednesday, the railroad and State Highway Patrol said.

The Jeep was unoccupied, CSX spokeswoman Laura Phelps said.

The train came to a stop about a mile from the crossing, State Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Baker said.

Phelps said the train was en route from Rocky Mount to Hamlet.

It included 67 loaded cars and 127 empty cars, Phelps said. Products in the loaded cars included lumber, plastic pellets, paper products and steel plates, she said.

Hartnett County emergency operations said firefighters were dispatched to the crash shortly before 1 a.m.

Phelps said the train was cleared to leave the area at about 5 a.m.

