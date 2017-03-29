News Media Alliance launches social media campaign to ‘support real news’

The News Media Alliance has declared today — March 29, 2017 — as “Support Real News Day.”
The campaign is designed to raise awareness of the importance of journalism and to highlight local journalists who now work in a 24/7 digital news environment to bring readers news that affects their lives and communities.
“The News Media Alliance believes the dissemination of information to the public to promote discourse and awareness is the lynchpin of any democracy,” the NMA says on its website.
Using the hashtag #SupportRealNews, the advocacy group is using social media to spread its message. A Facebook Live event at 2 p.m. is planned as part of the campaign.
Do you #supportrealnews? Join us tomorrow to celebrate colorful storytelling but black and white news | https://t.co/OqIi83gsms— News Media Alliance (@newsalliance) March 28, 2017
In a video on its website to promote the day, the NMA suggests that some people in leadership positions have exploited “freedom of the press” for their own purposes, and it stresses a commitment to holding leaders accountable.
The News & Observer’s parent company, McClatchy, is running digital ads in markets throughout the country to support the NMA message.
Learn more about the campaign on the NMA's website.
A collection of recent N&O investigative reporting:
Donegan: (919) 829-8983. On Twitter: @aolanidonegan
Comments