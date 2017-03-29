Rolesville police chief dies

Town of Rolesville Police Chief Bobby W Langston II died unexpectedly Wednesday, according to city officials.
Mayor Frank Eagles announced the news in a press release saying that Langston, 45, was admired and respected by the town’s residents.
“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts, that the Town of Rolesville announces the sudden passing of Police Chief Bobby W. Langston II. Chief Langston was admired and respected by the Town of Rolesville mayor, Board of Commissioners, staff, citizens and businesses. He stood for character and ethics and ran the Department likewise. He will truly be missed.”
He died at about 6 p.m. at his home, Eagles said. Langston’s death is under investigation, but it is believed that the cause of his death was not criminal, Eagles said.
In honor of Langston, flags in Rolesville were lowered to half-staff. Town hall also will be closed the remainder of the week, the town wrote in its release.
“We ask that everyone respect the family’s privacy. Please keep the Langston family and our community in your thoughts and prayers,” the release said.
