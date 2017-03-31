Wake County high school students raise bees in their backyards

0:40 Marcia Morey: From district judge to legislator Pause

1:04 Rolesville police officer on leave after slamming female student to floor

4:23 Mother who went viral for taking her son to Justice speaks about gender creativity

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire

2:18 Quorom Center, a witness to destruction

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:53 Aerial view of massive fire in downtown Raleigh

1:32 Gender creative Charlie

0:36 Raleigh Mother's post goes viral after she takes son shopping at girls store