One dead in single-car accident

One man is dead and another has serious injuries after a single-car crash in Durham early Saturday morning.
Police say the driver, Nicholas Fuller, 29, died at the scene and Jay-Quan Wint, 21, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the 4 a.m. crash. Both men are from Durham.
According to a statement from Durham Police, Fuller was driving a grey Honda Accord on East Umstead Street and went through the intersection where the road ends at Grant Street. The car hit a grassy embankment on the other side of the intersection.
Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn did not give any additional details and said the accident is still under investigation.
