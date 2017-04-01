Chapel Hill police investigating Friday shooting

Police in Chapel Hill are investigating a shooting just off Franklin Street that left one person injured early Friday morning.
The shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the parking deck at 150 E. Rosemary St. behind the Franklin Street Post Office and a row of popular stores and restaurants across from the University of North Carolina, according to police.
The victim had gunshot wounds to their left hand and upper left thigh, police say. The Chapel Hill Police Department said it was not releasing any information about the victim at this time, including age or gender.
