Sunday marathon will close roads around downtown and west Raleigh

More than 8,500 runners will take to the streets Sunday morning for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Raleigh Marathon, according to race organizers.
The marathon and half marathon will shut down a number of roads in downtown and west Raleigh for much of the morning Sunday. Most road closures begin at 6 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.
The for-profit event, now in its fourth year in Raleigh, hosted events in the city all weekend long.
Race organizers say roads will be reopened on a rolling basis as soon as all runners pass through that part of the course. City officials say “traffic across Raleigh will be heavily impacted from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.”
Police will have a number of access points where divers will be allowed through the closed roads where there is enough distance between runners. Marathon organizers have published a number of guides on the race website for churchgoers and others on how to access specific parts of downtown Raleigh during the race.
Last year a total of 7,700 runners took to the streets in the event’s marathon and half marathon categories. The Rock ‘n’ Roll series also included a Saturday 5k race in Dorothea Dix Park.
On Friday and Saturday, a Health & Fitness Expo was hosted by the Raleigh Convention Center, and came complete with a beer garden and live music.
The marathon and half marathon begin at 7 a.m. on Fayetteville Street at Davie Street, and end on McDowell at Cabarrus.
Local bands will be stationed approximately every mile along the race course. The headliner concert at Red Hat starts at 8 a.m. (doors open at 7:30), with alt-rock band Cracker taking the stage at 11 a.m.
A closing act performs at 12:30.
