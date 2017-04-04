TODAY- Extra copies of the N&O available across the Triangle

The headline reads, “REEDEMED!” above a photograph of Justin Jackson, Isaiah Hicks and Joel Berry II celebrating with 7 seconds left on the clock in the national basketball championship game Monday night.
The News & Observer is printing extra copies of the newspaper Tuesday to commemorate the historic win.
Newspaper hawkers will be available up and down Franklin Street in Chapel Hill with newspapers and posters.
Extra copies are available around the Triangle, with even more available at the UNC bookstore, Sutton’s Drug Store on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill and at the front desk at the News & Observer at 215 S. McDowell St. in downtown Raleigh. Our e-edition is available for online viewing anywhere, anytime.
