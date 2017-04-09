Community Music School in Raleigh hopes to raise more money

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets Pause

2:13 Moore County family living in car after being evacuated from failing Woodlake Dam area

3:58 Deputy's Nicholas Kehagias describes his primal fear during struggle

0:32 UNC Tar Heels' championship 'shining moment' in Lego animation

1:01 DeVos promotes school vouchers during Fort Bragg visit

2:57 Canes' Bryan Bickell reflects on his final home game

1:32 Large fire causes Georgia highway overpass collapse

6:38 Michael Peterson reacts after pleading guilty to manslaughter

1:39 Christopher Davis on being hired at Millbrook