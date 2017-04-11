Fiery I-40 crash near Benson leaves 1 person dead

One person was killed and three others were injured Tuesday in a fiery, multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 40 in Johnston County.
One of the vehicles went up in flames and exploded, a dispatcher with Johnston County emergency communications reported.
The name of the person who died was not made public Tuesday afternoon. Emergency workers transported the injured to a hospital for treatment, said Sgt. Jay January, a spokesman with the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the east and westbound lanes of the interstate, north of Benson between a rest area and the N.C. 210 exit, January reported.
The 911 center spokeswoman said emergency dispatchers received “a bunch of cellphone calls” from motorists who witnessed the accident.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash, January reported.
The early afternoon crash closed down both lanes on the interstate, with the eastbound lanes reopened by 3 p.m.
January advised motorists traveling on I-40 West to avoid the crash site by detouring onto Interstate 95 and crossing onto U.S. 70.
