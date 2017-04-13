Raleigh, Charlotte among top 25 cities with highest STD rates

April is STD Awareness Month and both Raleigh and Charlotte both appear in the top 25 metropolitan areas with high rates of three common STDs – gonorrhea, syphilis and chlamydia.
Finance blog Insider Monkey published the top 25 list based on the most recent Center for Disease Control (CDC) report on sexually transmitted diseases.
The CDC reported that STDs were at an “unprecedented high” in the United States and total combined cases of the most common diseases in 2015 reached the highest number ever.
In the list of 25, Raleigh came in at No. 10.
Charlotte took the top spot for North Carolina at No. 2.
North Carolina overall came in at No. 2 of states with the highest STD rates. The top five were all southern states: Louisiana, North Carolina, Georgia, Mississippi and South Carolina.
For information about STD prevention, go to www.cdc.gov/nchhstp.
Comments