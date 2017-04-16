Air quality drops as smoke from Georgia fires reaches the Triangle

People sensitive to air quality should be careful Sunday afternoon as strong winds are carrying smoke from wildfires in Georgia to the Triangle.
The National Weather Service in Raleigh said southwest winds are pushing the smoke up from the southeast Georgia fire.
If you're wondering why it smells like smoke over Central NC, here's why! #smoke #ncwx pic.twitter.com/BxoVAXSr4B— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 16, 2017
The Division of Environmental Quality air quality index number for the Triangle area hit the orange alert level, meaning people who are sensitive to air quality, such as children, the elderly and those with lung disease, should stay inside.
It was widely reported, including by the News & Observer, that state and local officials initially thought the smoke was coming from a wildfire in Pisgah. The McDowell County, N.C. fire is about 85 percent contained as of Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service said.
The fire in Georgia, called the West Mims Fire is still burning and, the Weater Service writes, “will likely continue to burn for some time.”
The Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fl. reported Friday that the fire had burned almost 9,000 acres in the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge along the Georgia-Florida border and officials were concerned that the fire could turn to the north as the wind shifted.
Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
Comments