NC 54 closed in Morrisville after Wednesday afternoon crash

N.C. 54 between McCrimmon Parkway and Watkins Road is closed in Morrisville on Wednesday afternoon after a crash. No injuries were reported, but the closure could snarl traffic for the afternoon rush hour.
Drivers who must travel through the area should “hunker down” until crews are able to clear up the crash, said Morrisville Police Chief Patrice Andrews.
Andrews said she expects the road will not be fully open until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Until then, drivers are being told to turn around.
“We really don’t have a feasible detour route,” she said.
The crash, which happened about 1 p.m., involved several cars and a tractor-trailer, Andrews said. It’s been tough for crews to move the tractor- trailer, which she said was in a ditch and will have to be unloaded before it can be moved.
Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
Comments