Taraji P. Henson is keynote speaker at Women’s Empowerment event Saturday in Raleigh

Taraji P. Henson, a 2016 Golden Globe winner as best actress for Fox television’s “Empire” and a star of the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures,” will be the keynote speaker Saturday at Radio One Raleigh’s Women’s Empowerment 2017 event at PNC Arena.
Henson, who has won a BET Award as best actress five times, was nominated for an Academy Award as best supporting actress in 2009 for “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and has been nominated for three prime-time Emmy Awards as best actress, twice for “Empire” and once for “Taken From Me: The Tiffany Rubin Story.”
In 2016 she was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world. She is the author of “Around the Way Girl: A Memoir,” published last October.
Women’s Empowerment is a daylong annual event that attracts women from across North Carolina, according to a Radio One news release. It began in 1994 and was “designed to enhance the lives of African American women by addressing issues that specifically impact their health, relationships and overall lifestyle,” the release said.
Aside from Henson’s keynote and several performances by national recording artists, there will be seminars and workshops, plus food, products and informational material from local vendors.
The event also will feature an appearance by actress and producer Vivica A. Fox and performances by Bobby Brown, Doug E. Fresh, CeCe Winans, K. Michelle, Lecrae, Hezekiah Walker, 112, Kountry Wayne, Jermaine Dolly and Taylor Girlz, according to the event’s website.
Past speakers at Women’s Empowerment have included Tyler Perry, Mary J. Blige, Steve Harvey, Viola Davis, Bishop T.D. Jakes, Iyanla Vanzant and Robin Roberts.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $75 with some group discounts, are on sale at the PNC Arena box office or at bit.ly/2mih4l1. Parking lots at the PNC Arena open at 6 a.m. Saturday, and the arena doors open at 10:30 a.m. The event begins at 10:50 a.m.
For more information, go to www.foxync.com, www.hiphopnc.com or www.thelightnc.com or call 919-848-9736.
There had been some confusion this week about whether Henson would attend, but Radio One and Henson herself have confirmed that she will speak at the event.
Frederick: 919-829-8956. On Twitter: @Eric_Frederick
Comments