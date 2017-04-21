Free stargazing events are happening Friday night across NC

Friday is “National Star Party Day,” and N.C. State University astrophysics students will be in three locations manning telescopes and giving visitors a tour of the skies.
If the weather holds out, telescopes will be set up at Falls Lake State Park, Historic Oakwood Cemetery and the roof of the Hunt Library. The events are part of the fifth annual North Carolina Statewide Star Party, and the Raleigh sites are three of 49 parties that will be held across the state in parks, planetariums and nature centers.
The party organizers expect about 4,000 visitors and 200 STEM professionals and volunteers to participate in the events. A full list of sites can be found at the North Carolina Science Festival’s website.
This year’s Star Party theme is “Star Light, Star Bright,” and hosts will lead hands-on activities to help visitors observe stars and understand their life cycles, the site says.
The Falls Lake park party begins at 7 p.m., and the party at Oakwood Cemetery starts at 7:30. The Hunt Library event lasts from 6 until 9 p.m., but popularity is high and the event already has a waiting list.
