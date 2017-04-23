NC Zoo gets new animal ambassador

The North Carolina Zoo has a new animal ambassador – Stinkers.
The female striped skunk now has a new important position. Stinkers will help the zoo’s education team teach people about native wildlife, according to a tweet and a Facebook post from the zoo on Sunday.
Meet “Stinkers”, a striped skunk & #NCZoo 's newest animal ambassador. Stinkers helps our education team teach people about native wildlife. pic.twitter.com/im7qy31Zug— North Carolina Zoo (@NCZoo) April 23, 2017
Stinkers is part of the zoo’s kidZone education program.
“You can get a whiff of her during some of the education opportunities we offer at the North Carolina Zoo,” the zoo said in its Facebook post.
Striped skunks are native to southern Canada, the United States and north Mexico. It’s listed as a species of least concern because of its wide range and ability to adapt to human-modified environments.
The striped skunk is omnivorous and has few natural predators except birds of prey. It’s one of North America’s most recognizable animals and has been trapped and captively bred for its fur, kept as an exotic pet and featured in popular cartoons and children’s books.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
